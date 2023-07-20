Tupac Shakur warrant was for house of gang member who says he witnessed murder

Nevada police executed a search warrant in the murder investigation of Tupac Shakur Monday looking for laptops and other electronic devices at the home of a gang member who said he was in the car when the superstar rapper was fatally shot in Las Vegas in 1996, according to the warrant exclusively obtained by NBC News on Thursday.

Duane Keith Davis, 60, also known as “Keefy D” or “Keffe D,” was the target of the warrant out of Clark County in which Las Vegas police also searched desktops and other electronic storage devices such as thumb drives, CDs, external hard drives and audio recordings, the warrant said.

Davis, the warrant said, was affiliated with the South Side Compton Crips street gang, and he has been vocal about his involvement over the years.

