Congress

Twitter Cites Rules Against Violent Speech in Restricting Marjorie Taylor Greene's Account

An executive said Twitter had conducted a sweep to remove more than 5,000 tweets and retweets, including Greene's, that referred to a “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Twitter temporarily restricted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional account Tuesday after she repeatedly posted a graphic that referred to a “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

According to a screenshot Greene, R-Ga., posted on her personal account, Twitter said it had “temporarily limited” some of her account’s features, with full functionality scheduled to be restored in seven days.

The post in question, which Twitter has since removed, included a graphic that Greene said was for an antifa event in Washington, D.C., next month.

Ella Irwin, Twitter's vice president of product overseeing trust and safety, said the company had conducted a "sweep" to remove more than 5,000 tweets and retweets of the graphic, including Greene's.

"We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them," Irwin tweeted. "'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok."

