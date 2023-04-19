Twitter

Twitter Quietly Removes Protections for Transgender Users in Its Hateful Conduct Policy

The social media platform had prohibited the targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender people since 2018.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups.

Twitter enacted the policy against deadnaming, or using a transgender person’s name before they transitioned, as well as purposefully using the wrong gender for someone as a form of harassment, in 2018.

Archives captured by the Wayback Machine showed the previous version still existed on April 7, the day Twitter announced it had updated its abuse and harassment policy. A day later, that line had disappeared.

On Monday, Twitter also said it will only put warning labels on some tweets that are “potentially” in violation of its rules against hateful conduct. Previously, the tweets were removed.

It was in this policy update that Twitter appears to have deleted the line against deadnaming from its rules.

“Twitter’s decision to covertly roll back its longtime policy is the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of the advocacy group GLAAD. “This decision to roll back LGBTQ safety pulls Twitter even more out of step with TikTok, Pinterest, and Meta, which all maintain similar policies to protect their transgender users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real world discrimination and violence.”

Twitter responded to NBC News' request for comment with the Pile of Poo emoji, an automated message it now sends as a reply to all media requests.

The Associated Press/NBC

