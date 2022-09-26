Deposition of Elon Musk Set to Start in Twitter Lawsuit

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, was set to be deposed Monday by Twitter's attorneys in what will set the stage for their October battle in court.

As of Sunday, it was unclear whether or not Musk would be at the deposition in person. It was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility it could extend into Wednesday.

In April, Twitter’s board of directors accepted Musk’s offer to buy the company for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. Musk indicated in July that he wanted to back out of the deal, alleging the San Francisco-based social media platform has more spam and bot accounts than it acknowledges.

Twitter alleges Musk is using the spam-bot issue to scrap the deal because it has become more expensive for him personally given the sharp drop in Tesla’s stock price. The company

The company sued Musk in July, looking to force him to carry through with the acquisition.

The battle for Twitter, at times, unfolded on the platform itself, with Musk tweeting about the company. It's not quite clear to what extent those tweets will be used against him.