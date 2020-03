Two Bay Area health care workers have been determined "presumptive positive" for coronavirus - one of the workers is from Alameda County and the other one from Solano County.

Both cases are NorthBay VacaValley Hospital health care workers and are currently in isolation at home. According to officials, both health care workers had exposure to the community-acquired case hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.