The Bahamas

Two Cruise Ships Seized in Bahamas Over Unpaid Fuel Bills

The ocean liners reportedly changed course to avoid their planned U.S. destination of Miami. Customers had to disembark in Bimini

Bahamian authorities arrested two cruise ships from the Hong Kong-based Crystal Cruises, the Crystal Symphony and the Crystal Serenity, after a U.S. court ordered their seizure last month for millions of dollars in unpaid fuel bills, according to cruise industry publications.

After changing course from Miami to avoid the U.S. judge’s order, the ships sailed to the Bahamas and allowed passengers to disembark in Bimini, according to Cruise Law News, which reported the ships’ Feb. 4 arrests in waters near Freeport.

Only crew were aboard during the seizure.

In a statement to NBC News, Crystal Cruises said it is unable to comment on pending legal matters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

the torch Feb 1

Figure Skating Stars Nathan Chen, Yuzuru Hanyu Set to Battle in Men's Short Program

Ukraine 10 hours ago

Biden Threatens: No Gas Pipeline If Russia Invades Ukraine

This article tagged under:

The Bahamascrystal cruisescrystal symphonyCrystal Serenity
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us