Two NYU Students on Puerto Rico Holiday Shot to Death Outside Club

Two college students from NYU were shot and killed in Puerto Rico over the weekend while they were said to be on a trip celebrating a birthday.

The MBA students were killed outside of a San Juan nightclub in the early morning hours Saturday when local authorities say the friends were caught in the crossfire between two other groups of people they had nothing to do with. The person accused of shooting them was still on the loose as of Monday night.

Police said they were trying to identify a woman seen in video firing a gun at that location.

Franco Medina Angulo and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, both Stern School of Business students from Peru, had traveled to Puerto Rico with other classmates on a brief holiday, a statement from the university said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“The NYU community is brokenhearted and shocked by the deaths of two MBA students in Puerto Rico, victims of senseless, tragic gunfire," NYU Spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement.

NYU will have counseling services available to students who were in the same program and any friends of the victims. The school said there will be a candlelight vigil for Angulo and Ruiz on Thursday.

"The University has been in touch with the remaining group members to offer them support and aid; none of the others were injured. NYU has also reached out to the families of the slain students to provide whatever assistance we can and to express the sympathies of the University community," Beckman added.

A dean for the Stern School of Business said that a scholarship will be established in each of Angulo and Ruiz's names.

A GoFundMe set up to supports the victims' families had raised tens of thousands of dollars as of Monday evening.