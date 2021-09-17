Gov. Gavin Newsom

Two of Gov. Newsom's Children Test Positive for COVID-19: Office

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom's children were tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Governor's Office.

Governor's Office spokesperson Erin Mellon said on Friday that Newsom, his wife, Jennifer and their two other children have tested negative for COVID-19. Mellon added that the family is following all COVID-19 protocols.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic," Mellon said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Gov. Gavin NewsomcoronavirusCaliforniaNewsom
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us