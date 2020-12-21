LaGuardia Airport

Two Passengers Leave Plane by Emergency Slide Before Takeoff From NYC

The pair were on Flight 462 to Atlanta Monday evening when they exited the plane via the emergency slide as it was taxiing, a Delta spokesperson said

Delta airplanes at LaGuardia Airport
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Two passengers aboard a Delta flight departing from LaGuardia Airport opened the aircraft's cabin door and went down the emergency slide while still on the tarmac, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed.

The pair were on Flight 462 to Atlanta Monday evening when they exited the plane as it was taxiing, the Delta spokesperson said. The stunt forced the plane to return to the gate, where the other customers on board got off (this time, the normal way) and were put on other flights.

Maintenance technicians later evaluated the Airbus A321, which was scheduled to return to service later in the night.

It was not clear if the passengers had been arrested or what charges they would face, nor had they yet been identified.

This article tagged under:

LaGuardia AirportDelta Air Lines
