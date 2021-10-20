Caught on Camera: Two Puppies Worth $4K Each Stolen From Florida Breeder in Wild Shootout

Two puppies were stolen in a wild shootout that was caught on camera in West Park, Florida, Monday evening, officials with the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Two of the alleged robbers, both 16-year-olds, have since been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police, who said they're still seeking a third person involved.

Three people arrived at the victim's home late Monday, police say, purportedly to inquire about purchasing the exotic French bulldogs the victim had posted on Instagram. The homeowner said she was selling the puppies for $4,000 each.

The men claimed to know a friend of the victim, a person the homeowner trusted. But when she called the friend to confirm, things took a turn.

"It was maybe like the most awkward 10 seconds, but I'm just like what's going on here?" she said.

Her friend said he didn't send the men — but by then, the suspects were already inside the victim's home.

Seconds later, she says she was in a headlock with a gun to her head.

"My heart and my adrenaline was through the roof," the victim told NBC 6 South Florida . "My stomach was in a knot. And when he had the gun to me, all I could think to myself was, "Lord, please, why now."

Her instincts kicked in and it was fight or flight.

"I have to get out of this because they are young kids, and they will kill me, and rob me," she said.

A tussle ensued, along with an exchange of gunfire, officials said. The victim said the three men ran out of the door with two of the puppies in-hand. As they were running, they began firing shots.

All the homeowner could think was to grab her gun — and fire back.

"I was not trying to hurt anybody in the mix of it," she said. "My biggest goal is to protect my girlfriend and that was my only goal there."

After the shootout, the suspects immediately fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. The victim was not hurt in the shooting, but said two of her puppies were missing from her home.

Two juvenile suspects have been arrested for alleged armed robbery with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Both are 16 years old.

Detectives are currently working to arrest the other suspect.

The two missing puppies have not yet been found.