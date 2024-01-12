Somalia

Two US Navy sailors missing off coast of Somalia

By NBC News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Two U.S. Navy sailors went missing Thursday off the coast of Somalia, U.S. Central Command said in a statement Friday.

The sailors, whose names were not released, were deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet’s area of operations, the command, known as CENTCOM, said.

"Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors,” it said in a statement. “For operational security purposes, we will not release additional information until the personnel recovery operation is complete.”

More details about the missing sailors were not released, which CENTCOM said was out of respect for their families.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Somalia
