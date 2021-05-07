Los Angeles

Two Women Said LAPD Held Them at Gunpoint Over U-Haul Mixup

Shibani Balsaver and Sheilanee Sen sued Los Angeles Police Department officers who mistakenly thought the truck was stolen

Two women are suing the Los Angeles Police Department, saying officers held them at gunpoint after thinking the U-Haul they were driving was stolen.

The "highly invasive and terrifying" traffic stop happened on Feb. 8 when Shibani Balsaver rented a U-Haul to move her belongings from her old apartment just east of Hollywood to Los Angeles, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for Central District of California.

Her friend, Sheilanee Sen, was helping with the move and was in the passenger seat as they made the less than one mile trip.

After parking in front of the new apartment, at least 10 officers with the Los Angeles Police Department swarmed the vehicle. Some had handguns drawn and others were armed with long guns, the suit stated, as an LAPD helicopter flew overhead.

Los AngelesLAPD
