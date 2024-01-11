U.S. and Britain launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

The United States and Britain launched military strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen, two U.S. officials said Thursday.

They targeted multiple locations with fighter jets and Tomahawks fired from Navy ships.

President Joe Biden said the strikes, which were supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, targeted ares used by Houthi rebels to "endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways."

"Today’s defensive action follows this extensive diplomatic campaign and Houthi rebels’ escalating attacks against commercial vessels," Biden said in a statement Thursday evening. "These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes."

