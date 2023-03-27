US-Mexico Border

U.S. and Mexico Weighing Deal for Mexico to Crack Down on Fentanyl Going North While U.S. Cracks Down on Guns Going South

The tentative agreement is the result of months of tense discussions between top Biden administration officials and the Mexican government, said sources

The U.S. is preparing to announce a deal with Mexico to counter fentanyl coming across the southern border, with Mexico cracking down on labs and smuggling while the U.S. does more to stop the flow of U.S. guns into Mexico, two sources familiar with the strategy told NBC News. 

Mexican military and police, with the help of U.S. law enforcement, will focus on tracking raw materials for fentanyl being shipped to Mexico, finding and shutting down labs that make the deadly synthetic opioid and going after key players in the illicit fentanyl trade, the sources said.

In return, the Biden administration has agreed to more tightly control and track firearms crossing from the U.S. into Mexico.

The tentative agreement is the result of months of tense discussions between top Biden administration officials and the Mexican government, the sources said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico BorderUS Mexico Border
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us