Middle East

U.S. approves deployment of troops and antimissile system to Israel

It isn’t the first deployment of a THAAD system in Israel. Last year, Biden ordered its military placement in the Middle East after the Oct. 7 attacks.

By Courtney Kube | NBC News and NBC Staff

The U.S. has approved deploying THAAD anti-missile battery to Israel, a defense official told NBC News

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, commonly called THAAD, is notable because it can defend against long-, medium- and short-range ballistic missiles.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In addition to sending the anti-missile system, the U.S. has also authorized the deployment of military personnel to Israel to help bolster the country's defense after attacks from Iran, according to the Pentagon press secretary, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

The U.S. actions underscore its "ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran," Ryder said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It is not the first time the U.S. has stationed such a system inside Israel. Biden directed the military to deploy a THAAD battery to the Middle East last year after the Oct. 7 attacks to defend U.S. troops and interests in the region. The U.S. previously deployed a THAAD battery to Israel in 2019 for training and an integrated air defense exercise.

Israeli officials are on high alert for possible retaliatory strikes in Iran.

On Sunday, a drone attack injured at least 60 people and killed four IDF soldiers in northern Israel. Hezbollah took credit for the attack.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Music & Musicians 2 hours ago

Ye's former assistant alleges sex trafficking, sexual assault in amended suit against rapper

New Mexico 4 hours ago

Not exactly smooth sailing at the 52nd Albuquerque balloon fiesta after 4 incidents

In addition, at least 22 people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Al-Mufti School in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, according to the Gaza's government media office.

The victims included 15 children and women, the media office said. Around 80 people were injured.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Middle East
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us