US Capitol

2 US Capitol Officers Hurt After Being Rammed by Car; Capitol Complex on Lockdown

Both officers were injured, and the suspect is in custody, police said.

At least one person was shot and two U.S. Capitol Police officers were injured Friday outside the U.S. Capitol complex after someone rammed a vehicle into the officers, authorities said.

Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that, after striking two officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police.

Both officers were injured, and the suspect is in custody, police said. All three were transported to a hospital, police said.

The condition of those injured is not known at this time.

The Capitol complex is on lockdown, with no entry nor exit permitted, according to an email from U.S. Capitol Police.

Those outside were told to "seek cover." Those inside may move around within the buildings and underground between buildings, the email said.

NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell reported from inside the lockdown that a helicopter landed on the east front of the Capitol.

The National Guard is now guarding the barricade where the crime scene is located.

Friday's incident comes less than three months after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.

US Capitol
