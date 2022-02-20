Russia-Ukraine Crisis

U.S. Intel Shows Russian Military Officials Given Order to Proceed With Invasion of Ukraine

"As of this moment, I'm convinced he's made the decision. We have reason to believe that," President Joe Biden said Friday, citing U.S. intelligence

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The U.S. has picked up intelligence showing that Russian military officials were given an order to go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official and another person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

The intelligence, which was developed very recently, informed President Joe Biden’s startling declaration on Friday that the U.S. believes President Vladimir Putin has already decided to invade, the individuals said.

The U.S. then witnessed Russian military units taking steps to carry out the order in preparation for an invasion, further bolstering the assessment that Putin could strike at any time, they added.

“As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that,” Biden said at the White House Friday. Asked how the U.S. knew, the president said only: “We have a significant intelligence capability.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 12 hours ago

US: Extended Russian Deployment Part of Invasion ‘Playbook'

politics 7 hours ago

Biden Convenes National Security Council on Ukraine Crisis

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisUS Intelligence
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us