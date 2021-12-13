U.S. Records Over 50 Million COVID Cases

More than 50 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the U.S., as new cases of the omicron variant continue to be identified across the country.
The U.S. has recorded 50,006,682 known cases and 800,635 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest NBC News tally on Monday.
That case total represents approximately 15% of the country’s population and is roughly the equivalent to the combined populations of Florida and Texas.
