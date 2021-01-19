U.S. Soldier Allegedly Conspired to Plot Attacks on 9/11 Memorial, Sources Say

A U.S. soldier is facing charges he communicated with someone he thought was a member of ISIS to plan attacks on New York City landmarks -- including the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation tell News 4.

Cole James Bridges, 20, of Stow, Ohio, is charged with attempted material support for terror and attempting to kill U.S. soldiers, the sources said. He allegedly engaged in those efforts from August 2020 through this month.

Bridges, a private first class with the Third Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, allegedly spoke in an online forum about wanting to help ISIS strike the 9/11 Memorial and target American soldiers in the Middle East. His contact in the online forum was actually an FBI undercover agent.

Bridges was allegedly radicalized by online videos and offered to provide Army training materials and tactics to ISIS to "facilitate the efforts of ISIS fighters to repel U.S. Special Forces and kill American soldiers," the criminal complaint says.

He went so far as to allegedly make a video of himself in front of an ISIS flag.

Spokespeople for the U.S. attorney's office, the FBI and the NYPD declined to comment, saying more information would be made available later Tuesday. He is expected to appear in federal court in Georgia on Thursday.

Attempts to reach a possible attorney for Bridges were unsuccessful as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss accused Bridges in a statement of betraying the oath he swore to defend the United States by allegedly trying to provide ISIS with tactical advice to ambush and kill fellow service members.

“Our troops risk their lives for our country, but they should never face such peril at the hands of one of their own," Strauss said. "Today, thanks to the efforts of the agents and detectives of the JTTF, and our partners in the Department of Defense, Bridges is in custody and facing federal terrorism charges for his alleged crimes.”

FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney Jr. also called Bridges out for his alleged betrayal, saying he "plotted with someone he believed was an ISIS sympathizer to help ISIS attack and kill U.S. soldiers in the Middle East."

"Fortunately, the person with whom he communicated was an FBI employee, and we were able to prevent his evil desires from coming to fruition," Sweeney's statement continued. "Bridges could have chosen a life of honorable service, but instead he traded it for the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence. This case should serve as a reminder that the FBI’s New York JTTF will never quit in its commitment to protect our nation from all those who seek to do it harm.”