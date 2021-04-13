COVID-19

US Will Pause Use of J&J Vaccine After Rare Complications

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been plagued with production issues but is popular with states because it is a single-dose shot and easier to store than other vaccines

What to Know

  • The FDA and CDC will recommend the federal government and states immediately pause use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine
  • Health officials said they are investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination
  • The FDA will convene an advisory committee Wednesday to decide what to do next

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.”

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.

An advisory committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review the reactions and consider how to proceed.

Officials are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.

Officials say they also want to educate vaccine providers and health professionals about the “unique treatment” required for this type of clot.

The decision follows a move by multiple European countries to limit the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because of concerns about blood clotting reactions to that drug as well.

This is a developing story.

