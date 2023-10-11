UAW launches strike against Ford's Kentucky truck plant, signaling major escalation in labor fight

John J. Kim | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

DETROIT – United Auto Workers has unexpectedly expanded its U.S. strikes at Ford Motor to a highly profitable SUV and truck plant for the automaker in Kentucky.

The strike was effective at 6:30 p.m. at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant, where the automaker produces Ford Super Duty pickups as well as the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator.

This is breaking news. Please check back for additional details.

