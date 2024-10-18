Woman in NYC throws Uber driver out of car and takes off in it, wild video shows

Authorities are looking for a woman who forced her way into an Uber vehicle as the driver was picking up a passenger -- then punched the driver and pushed him out of his car before driving it away herself, according to police.

The 52-year-old driver was picking someone up on 86th Avenue in Queens around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, when the woman grabbed at the open door. Video shows her hang on and fling herself in the vehicle.

Cops say she punched the driver in the face and body multiple times and bit him on the back before throwing him out. She sped off west on 86th Avenue, then collided into multiple parked cars and a tree, police say.

The woman abandoned the vehicle and ran off in an unknown direction. Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above).

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He later told News 4 he is physically okay, but remains emotionally affected by the attack. He says he doesn't know the woman or why she attacked him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.