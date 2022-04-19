Capitol Riot

Uber Driver Turns in Jan. 6 Rioter Who Bragged About Capitol Attack on Dashcam

It was about an hour after the curfew imposed by D.C.'s mayor, and the riot participant had an obvious injury to his eye

The FBI arrested a Jan. 6 riot participant thanks in part to a conversation the man had with his Uber driver the night of the attack on U.S. Capitol, according to court records unsealed Tuesday.

On the evening of Jan. 6, just after 7 p.m., a Donald Trump supporter hopped into the back of an Uber in downtown D.C., about a mile northwest of the U.S. Capitol.

The Uber driver — who had a camera mounted in his car that recorded the ride and that he subsequently turned over to police — struck up a conversation about the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Jerry Braun sitting in the back of the uber
FBI; U.S. Department of Justice
Jerry Braun sits in the back of an Uber after participating in the Jan. 6 riot.

