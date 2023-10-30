UC Berkeley to offer Taylor Swift course in 2024

Taylor Swift has been taking over live concerts and the silver screen. Now, UC Berkeley is now offering a college course all about her.

Next spring, the university will be offering a class called "Artistry and Entrepreneurship: Taylor's Version."

Crystal Haryanto, a Cal economics graduate is behind the class and will co-teach it with a current student. She said that others can learn from Swift's success as a songwriter, business woman and creative influence.

“It will be a cross section of literature, economics, business and sociology and I think that we’re studying her impact as an artist, as a whole,” Haryanto said. “I want to study her literary devices. But also how those literary devices create meaning."

The enrollment in the 13-week session is first come, first serve. It includes interactive lectures, readings and listening assignments.

Students will get two units for the class.

It's part of UC Berkeley’s Democratic Education program, which allows students to take courses they are interested in taking.