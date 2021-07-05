Ukraine

Ukraine Criticized for Making Women Military Cadets Parade in Heels

The military offered no explanation as to why women cadets were wearing a different type of shoe than men

Ukraine Military Heels
Ukrainian Defense Ministry via AP

Ukraine’s defense minister is under pressure from members of the government over the decision to have female military cadets wear pumps with heels in an important parade.

“The purpose of any military parade is to demonstrate the military ability of the army. There should be no room for stereotypes and sexism,” said a joint statement from three Cabinet members, including Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The statement followed last week’s announcement about the footwear in the parade planned for Aug. 24, the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Tropical Storm Elsa 4 hours ago

Elsa Approaching Cuba Before Impacting Florida Keys Starting Monday

Miami 18 hours ago

Explosives Bring Down Rest of Collapsed Condo, Allowing Search to Resume

It noted that about 57,000 women serve in the country’s armed forces and “have proved their worth not in heels, but with machine guns.”

Defense Minister Andriy Taran on Saturday said he had instructed officials to look into whether “experimental” shoes — ankle boots, according to news reports — could be worn by the female cadets instead of the pumps with heels.

The military offered no explanation as to why female cadets were wearing a different type of shoe than male cadets.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ukraine
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us