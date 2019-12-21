Royal Family

UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan, Son Archie in Canada for Holiday

Palace officials Friday night confirmed Harry's family is in Canada but did not provide details

Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry's office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their 7-month-old son Archie will miss Queen Elizabeth II's traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate.

Palace officials Friday night confirmed Harry's family is in Canada but did not provide details.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Decision 2020 6 hours ago

House Vote Locks in Impeachment as Issue in ’20 Hill Races

Las Vegas 4 hours ago

Fire in Las Vegas Apartment Complex Kills 6, Injures 13

Meghan lived in Canada for many years before she married Harry while she was filming the TV series “Suits."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family with a tweet.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he said. “You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

The couple is taking a break from royal duties. Harry has said that he and his brother Prince William are going in different directions at the moment.

He has also complained about intrusive press coverage of his young family.

This article tagged under:

Royal FamilyMeghan MarklePrince Harry
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us