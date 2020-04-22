Hunger

UN Warns of ‘Hunger Pandemic’ Amid Threats of Coronavirus, Economic Downturn

An additional 130 million people could be on the brink of starvation by the end of 2020 as a result of the outbreak and its economic ramifications

Yemeni children play next to tents damaged by torrential rain in a makeshift camp for the displaced in the northern Hajjah province, on April 19, 2020.
Essa Ahmed/AFP via Getty Images

While the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the United Nations food agency warned on Tuesday that a looming "hunger pandemic" will bring "the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II."

Before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, 821 million people experience chronic hunger while another 135 million people face "crisis levels of hunger or worse," Beasley said while quoting findings from the agency's new report on global food crises.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent economic ramifications, the food agency found an additional 130 million people could be on the brink of starvation by the end of the year. The working poor would be hit the hardest as a result of the decline in tourism and exports, collapse of oil prices and any declines to foreign aid.

The resulting death toll could outpace that of the coronavirus with 300,000 people dying due to starvation every day over a three-month period, the agency reported.

