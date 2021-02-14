Mars

United Arab Emirates Publishes First Photo From Mars Probe

The image comes from its “Amal,” or “Hope,” space probe

SPACE-MARS
United Arab Emirates Space Agency/AFP via Getty Images

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet.

The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.

The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

This article tagged under:

MarsUnited Arab Emirates
