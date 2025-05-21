University of Buffalo grad chased by police as he runs across stage holding his baby

A University of Buffalo graduate was chased across the stage by police at Sunday's commencement ceremony for carrying a prohibited item while he tried to collect his diploma: a baby.

Video of the commencement for the College of Arts and Sciences shows the student, Jean-Paul Al-Arab, running quickly from backstage to cut the line of graduates and insert himself in the proceedings, all while holding a baby dressed in a matching royal blue cap and gown.

Al-Arab was trailed by at least two police officers and at least two people who appeared to be faculty members at the university. Unable to stop his sprint, Al-Arab shook hands with delighted graduation officials and stopped mid-stage — baby in his arms — as the crowd roared.

He was then escorted off the stage by a police officer, the video shows.

A spokesperson for the University of Buffalo stressed in a statement to NBC News that police were not called to the commencement, but rather there were already officers present as part of normal safety protocol.

Those officers "clearly conveyed the rules to Mr. Al Arab at commencement, as is seen in the video," the statement said.

Al-Arab "ignored multiple directives from university event staff and UB police, ran away from officers, and broke commencement rules by bringing an infant onto the commencement stage at Alumni Arena," the school said in a release.

The act was a violation of Buffalo's commencement rules, it said, which clearly state that "only graduating students may participate in the graduation ceremony, including walking in the processional and crossing the stage." The rules are in place, the school said, to ensure safety for attendees and to avoid disruptions during the ceremony.

But Al-Arab has a different story.

In a TikTok posted by Al-Arab's account and verified by NBC News, he said he asked during a commencement prep class whether he could walk with his baby. He said he was told that would be "fine."

When it was time to walk, Al-Arab said, the guidance changed, and he was stopped by officials.

"They tried to escort me out, but honestly, the only reason they let me go was because of all of you who cheered and supported me — so thank you," Al-Arab said.

In the caption of the video, Al-Arab explained that while attending school full time, he also works two jobs — one overnight — while also taking care of his son during the day until the boy's mom gets home from work.

"And here I am, graduating, with my boy by my side," Al-Arab wrote. "WE DID IT!"

Al-Arab sent an email apologizing to commencement officials Sunday afternoon, The University of Buffalo said. He will not be penalized and will still get his degree.

"The infant, despite crossing the stage in a cap and gown, has not yet earned enough credits to receive a diploma," the school pointed out. "We hope to see him back on stage in about 20 years so he can follow in his dad's footsteps."

