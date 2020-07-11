College

University Professors Fear Returning to Campus as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nationwide

"I am anticipating this semester with a good bit of dread," one professor said

As coronavirus cases start to surge in more than 30 states across the U.S., some professors are pushing back when it comes to returning to campus for in-person teaching, NBC News reports. More than 50% of colleges and universities have announced they will be hosting professors or students back on campus in the next few months, per data tracked by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team spoke to professors at various colleges who expressed fears of physically returning back to work.

“There’s a tremendous amount of insecurity and a tremendous amount of anxiety,” said Laura Crary, an art history professor at a liberal arts college in South Carolina.

“All it’s gonna take is one really bad case — student, faculty or staff — and the whole house of cards is going to come crashing down. And I don’t want that case to be me,” she added.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

