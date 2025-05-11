Unmasked: Student behind La Salle University's mascot gives commencement speech

As La Salle University's explorer mascot, Alexis Sanchez stays silent and lets her body's movements do the speaking for her.

But at the school's graduation ceremony on Saturday, as commencement speaker, Sanchez had something to say.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I knew that I'd make my mark my freshman year, coming into summer. I just didn't know how," Sanchez told NBC Philadelphia's Matt DeLucia.

But once she attended a Le Salle University basketball game, Sanchez said, she saw something that perked her interest -- but it wasn't the players on the court.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I remember the last basketball game of the season, my freshman year. It was against our biggest rival, Saint Joe's," she said. "Everyone is screaming up and down in the bleachers, and I couldn't help but just look at our former mascot ... I think he was just having a a slow day that day, and he wasn't really performing the way I expected a mascot to."

Shortly afterwards, Sanchez tried out to replace the former mascot performer and won to become the first woman behind the Explorer's mask in at least seven seasons.

Since then, she and the suit have traveled the country together in support of the school.

"I dragged it all over New York. All over. Virginia. All over D.C," she said.

For Sanchez, who grew up in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood and was the first in her family to go to college, the decision to become the La Salle University Explorer was an example of her desire to be the best she can be, on her own.

"Navigating college is almost like going into something without, like, a blueprint," Sanchez said. "Like, I don't really know what to do, but I went into college with the mindset, like, I can do everything by myself."

And, the hard-working business major said that she enjoyed the experience of performing at the Explorer on TV, on the field and even at the NASDAQ in New York City.

"I remember I was like teary eyed in the behind the costume and just like, I can't believe I'm experiencing something like this from the city I am in the area from," she recalled.

On Saturday, Sanchez delivered a commencement speech in front of her graduating class. It was a moment, she said, she had prepared for since last year.

And for Sanchez, she hopes that her hard work shows that no matter where someone comes from, they can succeed through hard work and determination.

"I feel like they're experiencing everything for the first time through me. So it's not just for me. It's for, you know, my family, my community, my siblings, just anyone that comes from the neighborhood," Sanchez said. "I do to show them that it doesn't matter where you come from, as long as you don't become a product of your environment, you work hard and stay focused. You can become and achieve anything you want in life."