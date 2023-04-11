news

US Airman Killed by MMA Fighter in Brawl Outside Florida Bar, Officials Say

Dayvon Larry, 31, died after being punched once but did not appear to have much to do with an ongoing altercation when he was hit, police said.

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

An amateur mixed martial arts fighter is accused in the death of a U.S. airman who was fatally struck outside a Florida bar.

Ross Johnson, 23, of Carterville, Illinois, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Dayvon Larry, 31, of Malone Florida, authorities said Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday, when two fights broke out both outside and inside the Coyote Ugly Saloon. Larry did not participate but may have known someone involved in an argument that proceeded the fights, according to an incident report from the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Johnson was identified as a suspect based on surveillance footage, according to police. Investigators said he gave conflicting narratives about what led up to his altercation with Larry, but ultimately confessed, police said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson had legal representation, and the area public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

