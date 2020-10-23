Officer Shoots, Kills Man Near US-Mexico Border in California

A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man Friday near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

SDPD Homicide Unit Lt. Andra Brown said the deceased person, a male non-U.S. citizen, was involved in an altercation with the Border Patrol agent on federal property, in an area that is patrolled regularly and not open to the public, before the agent fired.

It was not clear what caused the altercation.

SDPD did not identify the deceased man, or provide any details regarding his status in the U.S.

U.S. Border Patrol personnel were involved in a shooting Friday near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was wounded by the gunfire.

The shooting was reported at around 5:45 p.m. near the Las Americas Premium Outlets on Camino De La Plaza, according to SDPD.

Investigators are looking into whether security cameras in the area caught the shooting, Brown said.

SDPD's homicide unit is investigating the deadly shooting, but its officers were not otherwise involved in the incident, the department said.

"A United States Border Patrol Agent assigned to the San Diego sector was involved in the on-duty shooting of a subject close to the international border," read a statement issued by Chief Border Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

Medics later pronounced the person dead. Brown said the agent involved was not seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

