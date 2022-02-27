Russia-Ukraine Crisis

US Citizens in Russia Should Consider Leaving Immediately, State Department Says

"An increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines," the embassy said in a statement

The U.S. embassy in Moscow warned American citizens Sunday that they should consider leaving the country immediately, as more countries impose airspace restrictions on Russia.

"An increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines," the embassy said in a statement. "U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available."

The embassy added a list of actions that American citizens should take, including having a contingency plan "that does not rely on U.S. government assistance." Also included in the list, Americans are asked to monitor local and international media, keep in contact with family and friends, stay alert of their surroundings when in public, review security plans and to always carry their passport with a current Russian visa, the embassy said.

The travel advisory level for Americans has been at level four since January. This means that Americans are urged not to travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law."

