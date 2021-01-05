Russia

US: Hack of Federal Agencies ‘Likely Russian in Origin'

The assessment was disclosed in a rare public statement from the FBI and other investigative agencies

By Eric Tucker

A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, early Saturday, June 20, 2020.
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Top national security agencies in a rare joint statement Tuesday confirmed that Russia was likely responsible for a massive hack of U.S. government departments and corporations, rejecting President Donald Trump's claim that China might be to blame.

The statement represented the U.S. government's first formal attempt to assign responsibility for the breaches at multiple agencies and to assign a possible motive for the operation. It said the hacks appeared to be part of an “intelligence-gathering," suggesting the evidence so far pointed to a Russian spying effort rather than an attempt to damage or disrupt U.S. government operations.

“This is a serious compromise that will require a sustained and dedicated effort to remediate,” said the statement, distributed by a cyber working group comprised of the FBI and other investigative agencies.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

georgia 15 hours ago

Decision Day in Georgia With Senate Majority at Stake

stimulus 2 hours ago

Some Taxpayers Find Relief Payments Sent to Wrong Account

U.S. officials, including Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and cybersecurity experts have previously said Russia was to blame. But Trump, in a series of tweets late last month, sought to downplay the severity of the hack and raised the unsubstantiated idea that China could be responsible.

Tuesday's statement makes clear that that is not the case, saying the intrusions are likely “Russian in origin.”

Russia has denied involvement in the hack.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RussiaDonald TrumpTrump administrationVladimir Putinhacking
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us