Paul Manafort

US Has New Intel That Manafort Friend Kilimnik Gave Trump Campaign Data to Russia

On Thursday the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Kilimnik and for the first time said he passed along the data to Russian intelligence services

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The U.S. intelligence community has developed new information about Konstantin Kilimnik, whom they call a Russian spy, that leads them to believe the associate of ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort passed internal Trump campaign polling and strategy information to Russian intelligence services, two U.S. officials say.

On Thursday the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Kilimnik and for the first time said he passed along the data to Russian intelligence services.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

That new detail, part of a factsheet released by Treasury, was not included in the 2019 report by special counsel Robert Mueller, who was tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

fedex shooting 50 mins ago

Officials Release Names of Victims Killed in Indianapolis FedEx Shooting

Joe Biden 7 hours ago

Biden Keeps Trump's Record-Low Cap on Refugees

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Paul ManafortDonald TrumpRussia
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us