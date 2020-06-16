US, Mexico, Canada Agree to Extend Border Restrictions to Next Month

The U.S., Mexico and Canada have agreed to extend the closure of their shared borders for non-essential travel until next month, officials announced on Tuesday.

As a precaution to keep its respective citizens safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all three countries announced their agreement to limit non-essential travel through July 21.

“This extension protects Americans while keeping essential trade and travel flowing as we reopen the American economy,” Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said a statement. “The Department of Homeland Security is in close contact with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts regarding this extension, and they agree on the need to extend their non-essential travel restrictions as well.”

Restrictions for cross-border travel for the U.S., Mexico and Canada began March 21 and were extended in April and May.

“The actions we are taking together with our North American partners will save countless lives," President Donald Trump said when the restrictions were announced.