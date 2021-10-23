Al-Qaida

US Military Says It Killed Al-Qaida Leader in Drone Strike

The strike was carried out by an MQ-9 aircraft, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Central Command

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

The U.S. military says it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria.

Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida's “ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians." He said al-Qaida “uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond.”

The drone strike came two days after a U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

This article tagged under:

Al-Qaidaairstrikedrone strikeU.S Military
