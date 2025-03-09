USAA data breach: How to claim part of the $3.25M settlement if you were affected

The deadline to file a claim in the $3.25 million United Services Automobile Association (USAA) data breach settlement is approaching.

USAA, an American financial services company that provides insurance and banking products to members of the military, veterans and their families, agreed to a nationwide class action lawsuit settlement following claims that the company failed to prevent a May 2021 data breach that compromised personal information.

Who is eligible to file a claim?

Those whose personal information was accessed, stolen or compromised as a result of the breach should have been notified after the settlement was reached in December 2024.

If a person impacted by the breach does not file a claim, they may not receive a payment from the settlement. Anyone impacted is advised to file the settlement payment election to ensure payment.

When is the deadline to file a claim?

Individuals who do not exclude themselves from the lawsuit must file a settlement payment election by April 7.

The deadline to be excluded from or object to the settlement is also April 7.

How much money will I receive from the USAA data breach settlement?

Class members would receive an equal share of the net settlement fund, which is $3.25 million. Exact payments would depend on how many people participate in the lawsuit, as well as deductions from the fund for various fees.

USAA, which serves military members and their families, has not admitted to any wrongdoing. The over $3 million settlement, however, is an agreement to resolve security breach allegations.

When can I expect payment from the USAA data breach settlement?

It is unclear when payments will be issued in the USAA data breach settlement. The final approval hearing for the settlement is set for May 21, 2025.

For more information on the settlement and how to file your claim before deadline, click here.

