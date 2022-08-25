USDA Issues Public Health Alert Over Perdue Chicken Tenders Possibly Contaminated With Plastic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service on Tuesday issued a public health alert for certain frozen Perdue chicken tenders, saying they may be contaminated with with extraneous materials, "specifically small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye."

According to a release, the alert applies to 42 ounce bags of Perdue's frozen, ready to eat "gluten free" chicken tenders produced on July 12, 2022. The products bear establishment number P-33944 and a “Best if Used By” date of July 12, 2023.

The department says the issue was brought to light after it received a complaint from a consumer that reported a chicken tender had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it.

According to officials, a recall has not been requested, because the product is no longer available for purchase. However, the FSIS is concerned that the product may be present in consumers' freezers. According to the release, "consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," and that "these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Health officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption.