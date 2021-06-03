Utah

Utah Sisters, Aged 9 and 4, Unhurt After Taking Parents' Car to Go to the Beach, Crashing Into Semi

The girls' parents were asleep when they took the car keys

Utah GIrls Take Parents Car
Via NBC NewsChannel

Two Utah girls aged just 9 and 4 were uninjured Wednesday after they took a car and crashed into a tractor trailer as they tried to drive to California for a beach vacation, police said.

The driver of the tuck also was unhurt.

The parents of the girls were asleep when they took the keys, police told NBC affiliate KSL. They were awakened when police told them about the crash.

The children told police they wanted to take a beach vacation.

"I guess they were intending to start their summer vacation a little early," said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

The crash happened when the 9-year-old driver sideswiped one driver, then swerved into the path of the truck on a highway frontage road in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Valley City.

The children were wearing their seatbelts during the crash that briefly closed traffic lanes near the highway.

Read more on the story from NBC affiliate KSL here

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Utah
