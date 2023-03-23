social media

Utah Governor Signs Laws Requiring Parental Consent for Minors to Use Social Media

Outside of Utah, legislation that includes social media parental consent for some minors is being considered in four states: Ohio, Minnesota, Connecticut and Arkansas

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed two pieces of sweeping social media regulation into law Thursday that require social media companies to get parental consent for minors using their services, making Utah the first state to impose such measures in the U.S. 

The new Utah laws — H.B. 311 and S.B. 152 — require that social media companies verify the age of any Utah resident who makes a social media profile and get parental consent for any minor who wishes to make a profile. They also force social media companies to allow parents to access posts and messages from their child’s account.

