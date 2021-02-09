Black History Month

Utah Parents Drop Request to Opt Out of Black History Curriculum

Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden experienced a public backlash after announcing plans to make participation optional

Getty Images

Parents who sought to opt out their children from learning Black History Month curriculum at a charter school in northern Utah have withdrawn their requests.

Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden experienced a public backlash after announcing plans to make participation optional, the Standard-Examiner reported Saturday.

School officials said a few families requested the exemption from the instruction, but declined to say how many or specify the reasons given.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

impeachment trial 13 hours ago

Senate Agrees to Hear Trump Case, Rejecting GOP Arguments

Kobe Bryant 10 hours ago

Pilot's Decision to Fly Into Clouds to Blame in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash, NTSB Says

Data from the Utah State Board of Education shows that only three of the academy’s 322 students are Black, while 70% are white.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Black History MonthUtah
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us