Vaccine Lottery: Another 15 Californians to Win $50,000

By NBC Bay Area staff and Associated Press

California residents, if you've been vaccinated against COVID-19, Friday could be your lucky day.

The state will dish out more money as part of its Vax for the Win incentive program, which encourages Californians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Last week, 15 people, including some from the Bay Area, won $50,000 each. On Friday, another 15 people will win $50,000, and on June 15 there will be 10 grand prize winners who will get $1.5 million each — the largest of any vaccination prize in the country.

The winners will remain anonymous unless they give the state permission to share their names, and they have 96 hours to claim their prizes before the state draws alternate winners. The state will contact winners.

Additionally, the state has started providing $50 gift cards to people who get shots.

Anyone who has gotten at least one vaccine dose is eligible for the prizes, with a few exceptions including people who are incarcerated and those who work for the governor.

