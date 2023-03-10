Crime and Courts

Vehicle Crashes Into North Carolina Airport Terminal, Driver Charged

The airport said in a statement it remained open with minimal impact to its operations

A vehicle crashed inside a terminal at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, but no one was injured, officials said.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded Thursday night to a report that a car had breached the airport's fence and drove onto the tarmac, the agency said. The vehicle then retreated from the tarmac and was engaged by deputies before crashing through the doors and windows of a terminal and ending up inside of it, the statement said. No one was injured, officials said.

The driver, Tray Anthony Dvorak, 37, was charged with assault, trespassing on airport property, speeding to elude arrest, disorderly conduct and resisting a government official, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn't immediately clear if Dvorak has an attorney.

