Venezuela

Trump administration revokes TPS extension for thousands of Venezuelans

The DHS secretary said that everyone in the US will be evaluated, including Venezuelans who benefit from TPS.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Trump administration has revoked the extension of the Temporary Protected Status program until October 2026 for some 600,000 Venezuelans who were legally in the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the change in an interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends." The move was first reported by The New York Times.

"The exclusive announcement is that we are withdrawing the directive on [renewal of] temporary status for Venezuelans," Noem said on the program. She added that they will evaluate all people who are in the US, including Venezuelans who benefit from TPS.

Noem said they signed an executive order to stop the 18-month extension approved by former Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Jan. 10, just 10 days before the end of Joe Biden's administration.

"Before he left town, Mayorkas signed an order that said that for 18 months they were going to extend this protection to people who are in temporary protected status, which meant they were going to be able to stay here and break our laws for another 18 months. And we stopped that," the secretary added.

The Biden administration had extended TPS from April 3, 2025, to Oct. 2, 2026, for those Venezuelans who had arrived in the US before July 31, 2023, and who have resided in the country continuously.

DHS justified the extension of TPS for Venezuelans by "the grave humanitarian emergency that the country continues to face due to the political and economic crises under the inhumane Maduro regime."

According to EFE, TPS is an immigration program created in 1990 to grant extraordinary permits to immigrants from nations affected by war, natural disasters, epidemics or other conditions that make it unsafe for nationals to return to their countries of origin.

This article tagged under:

Venezuela
