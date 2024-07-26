Venezuela

Venezuela's presidential candidates conclude their campaigns ahead of Sunday's election

Sunday’s election is giving the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela its toughest electoral test in decades.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Venezuela’s government and opposition closed the official presidential campaign season Thursday with demonstrations that drew thousands of people to the streets of the capital.

The events three days before the highly anticipated election on Sunday encapsulated the massive disparities between the top contenders, including their resources.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking a third term, appeared before supporters on a massive stage set up on one of the city’s main roads and rallied attendees with musical intermissions and dances throughout his speech. He told the crowd, part of it transported to Caracas on state-owned buses, his opponents are promoters of violence and described himself as a man of peace.

“Who of the 10 candidates guarantees peace and stability?” Maduro asked the crowd. Yet it was he who in recent days spoke of a possible post-election “bloodbath.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

news 6 hours ago

Venezuela's Maduro bids for a third term in power — as U.S., Brazil warn over need for free election

South America Jul 11

Why Nicolas Maduro appears 13 times on the ballot for Venezuela's presidential election

Meanwhile, former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia, who is representing the Unitary Platform coalition, and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gathered far fewer supporters. González and Machado moved through the city standing atop a platform affixed to a truck until they reached a middle-class district of the capital.

Lack of funding and government repression against Machado and any service provider who may volunteer or enter a contract with the campaign has affected their ability to set up proper stages, including Thursday when their sound system was not powerful enough to allow all supporters to listen.

State television transmitted live the entirety of Maduro’s rally and ignored the opposition’s event.

Sunday’s election is giving the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela its toughest electoral test in decades.

Maduro is as unpopular as ever among many voters, who blame him for the complex crisis that has affected them for more than 11 years. At the same time, after years of boycotting elections and party divisions, the main opposition parties have come together to support a single candidate, González.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Venezuela
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us