New Hampshire

Venomous snake found in banana shipment at New Hampshire grocery store

The animal was rehomed at a Massachusetts organization that houses reptiles.

By Marc Fortier

NH Fish and Game Department

A venomous snake was found in a banana shipment at a New Hampshire grocery store on Saturday, according to state wildlife officials.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a Facebook post Sunday that one of their conservation officers responded to an unnamed local grocery store in southern New Hampshire on Saturday after employees discovered an "unwanted hitchhiker" in a shipment of bananas.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The "hitchhiker" turned out to be an Ornate Cat-eyed Snake, a mildly venomous snake species native to Ecuador, the fish and game department said. They said it was unharmed and rehomed with Rainforest Reptile Shows in Massachusetts.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us