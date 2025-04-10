Who are the victims in the Hudson River helicopter crash? What we know

This is a developing story. More information on the victims will be provided as it becomes available.

New York authorities have named two of the adult victims who died in Thursday's fatal helicopter crash as Agustín Escobar and Merce Camprubi Montal, a married couple from Spain.

A spokesperson for City Hall said overnight that the they were among the three adults and three children to have died in the accident. The names of the other victims have not yet been formally released.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is under investigation.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Escobar was a senior executive with the German technology firm Siemens and was the CEO of rail infrastructure at its Siemens Mobility Division. Previously he was the CEO and president of Siemens Spain, according to a company announcement.

Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, said in a statement on X, translated by the Spanish Embassy in Washington, that the crash was "an unimaginable tragedy."

"Today's news of the helicopter crash on the Hudson River is devastating.



Five Spaniards from the same family, three of them children, and the pilot have lost their lives. An unimaginable tragedy.



I share the grief of the victims' loved ones at this heartbreaking moment." https://t.co/ll4uInTUgX — Embassy of Spain USA (@SpainInTheUSA) April 11, 2025

The helicopter, one of the tourist flights that take in the sights of Manhattan, took off from the Wall Street heliport at 2:59 p.m. It lost control after it turned at the George Washington Bridge to move along the New Jersey shoreline some time after 3 p.m., officials said.

Video posted to social media showed the helicopters plunging into the river.

An eyewitnesses described seeing the helicopter fall apart as it hit the river.

President Donald Trump called the crash "terrible" in a Truth Social Post Thursday night. "God bless the families and friends of the victims," he said.

Follow this page for the latest updates on the victims as we get them. The latest developments are here.

Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY and NYPD officials held a news conference to provide an update on the Hudson River helicopter crash.