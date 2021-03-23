Victims of US Mass Shootings in 2021

Mass shootings in the Atlanta area and Boulder, Colorado, have renewed the once-ongoing national conversation sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic: How do we end gun violence?

Below you will find some information about the lives and loved ones of those who died in U.S. mass shootings in 2021.

The FBI defines mass killings as three or more deaths in a public setting not related to gang violence. Following the mass shooting that killed 10 at a Colorado grocery store, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun restrictions including expanded background checks and a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Biden made a similar statement on Feb. 14, the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting in which 17 people, mostly teenage students, were killed.

"This administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer," Biden then said. "We owe it to all those we've lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change."